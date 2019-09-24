Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Comparing side by side

Both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 366.72 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.46% and 57.7% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend while AquaBounty Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.