Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Contrasting side by side

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 54 24.29 N/A -5.99 0.00

Demonstrates Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $75, with potential upside of 78.32%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.46% and 0%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -6.36% weaker performance while Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.34% stronger performance.

Summary

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.