Taitron Components (TAIT) to pay $0.03 on Aug 30, 2019; Shorts at Torm Plc – Class A (TRMD) Raised By 150%

Torm Plc – Class A (NASDAQ:TRMD) had an increase of 150% in short interest. TRMD’s SI was 3,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 150% from 1,200 shares previously. With 1,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Torm Plc – Class A (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s short sellers to cover TRMD’s short positions. It closed at $7.8 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMD News: 17/05/2018 – TORM PLC TRMD.O – BOOK VALUE OF FLEET WAS USD 1,433 M AS OF 31 MARCH 2018 EXCLUDING OUTSTANDING INSTALLMENTS ON NEWBUILDINGS OF USD 242M; 12/04/2018 – REG-Results from TORM plc’s Annual General Meeting on 12 April 2018; 03/04/2018 REG-TORM ACQUIRES THREE NEW MR VESSELS; 17/05/2018 – REG-TORM plc interim results for the first quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – REG-TORM plc Long-Term Incentive Program; 31/05/2018 – REG-Notification of major holdings in the Company; 03/04/2018 – TORM PLC TRMD.O – EXERCISED OPTIONS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF THREE MR NEWBUILDINGS AT GUANGZHOU SHIPYARD INTERNATIONAL (GSI) FOR A TOTAL COMMITMENT OF USD 93M; 03/04/2018 – TORM PLC TRMD.O – IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION, TORM HAS SECURED COMMITMENT FOR VESSEL FINANCING OF UP TO USD 63M FROM KFW AND ABN AMRO

Taitron Components Inc (NASDAQ:TAIT) is expected to pay $0.03 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:TAIT) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.03 dividend. Taitron Components Inc’s current price of $3.26 translates into 0.92% yield. Taitron Components Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 5.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.26. About 6,313 shares traded. Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) has risen 67.72% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.72% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 3 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold Taitron Components Incorporated shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 692,933 shares or 6.71% more from 649,380 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 20,765 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Noesis Capital Mangement holds 0% or 459,158 shares. Blackrock invested in 800 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gru Llp has invested 0% in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT). Nordea Invest Mngmt accumulated 31,000 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 10,700 shares. Renaissance Tech Llc owns 150,890 shares.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company has market cap of $18.58 million. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. It has a 12.59 P/E ratio. The firm also provides value-added engineering and turn-key services focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects.

