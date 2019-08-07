Taitron Components (TAIT) to pay $0.03 on Aug 30, 2019; Prologis (PLD) Shorts Down By 4.99%

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) had a decrease of 4.99% in short interest. PLD’s SI was 6.82 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.99% from 7.18M shares previously. With 2.19 million avg volume, 3 days are for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)’s short sellers to cover PLD’s short positions. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $79.95. About 2.64 million shares traded or 20.42% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr

Taitron Components Inc (NASDAQ:TAIT) is expected to pay $0.03 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:TAIT) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.03 dividend. Taitron Components Inc’s current price of $3.10 translates into 0.97% yield. Taitron Components Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1. About 32,773 shares traded. Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) has risen 67.72% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.72% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold Prologis, Inc. shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase holds 0.17% or 526,484 shares in its portfolio. Archford Strategies Lc holds 0.19% or 7,164 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt has 488,985 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership has 94 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3,000 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 711,867 shares stake. Clean Yield Group Inc stated it has 534 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.12% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cohen & Steers Incorporated invested in 25.73 million shares. Calamos Advsrs Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 89,158 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 205,110 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv holds 7.50M shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication has 20.53 million shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd has invested 0.04% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Among 2 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Prologis had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital.

Prologis Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $50.46 billion. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. It has a 29.69 P/E ratio. The firm engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of industrial distribution and retail properties.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company has market cap of $17.67 million. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. It has a 11.97 P/E ratio. The firm also provides value-added engineering and turn-key services focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects.