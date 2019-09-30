Taitron Components (TAIT) Shareholder Renaissance Technologies Boosted Its Holding by $408,318 as Market Value Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Lowered Its Stake

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Taitron Components Inc (TAIT) by 90.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 136,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.87% . The hedge fund held 286,996 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $918,000, up from 150,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Taitron Components Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.13M market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.0044 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8044. About 5,996 shares traded. Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) has risen 67.72% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.72% the S&P500.

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 32,967 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.42M, down from 35,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $139.07. About 6.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 40,868 were accumulated by Horan Capital Lc. California-based Fort Point Prns Lc has invested 0.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Olstein Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Huntington Bancorp has 1.16M shares. Spirit Of America invested in 33,409 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Rice Hall James Associates Llc holds 1,850 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement holds 1.8% or 36,801 shares. Moreover, Natixis Advisors LP has 2.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.94M shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va invested 3.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2.04 million are held by Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested 2.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Martin Currie holds 3.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 382,709 shares. Cls Invests Ltd owns 13,938 shares. Clark Mngmt Group Inc has invested 1.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 180,011 shares stake.

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc, which manages about $218.64M and $132.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 5,526 shares to 16,343 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Timkensteel Corp (Prn) by 955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

