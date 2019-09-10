Tailored Brands Inc. (TLRD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stage Stores Inc. (NYSE:SSI)

As Apparel Stores businesses, Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) and Stage Stores Inc. (NYSE:SSI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tailored Brands Inc. 7 0.10 N/A 1.39 3.52 Stage Stores Inc. 1 0.01 N/A -3.66 0.00

Demonstrates Tailored Brands Inc. and Stage Stores Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Tailored Brands Inc. and Stage Stores Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tailored Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 3.7% Stage Stores Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -11.4%

Risk and Volatility

Tailored Brands Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 87.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.87 beta. Stage Stores Inc.’s 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

Tailored Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Stage Stores Inc. are 2 and 0.2 respectively. Stage Stores Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tailored Brands Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Tailored Brands Inc. and Stage Stores Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tailored Brands Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Stage Stores Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tailored Brands Inc. has an average price target of $11, and a 77.71% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Tailored Brands Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.2% of Stage Stores Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.5% of Tailored Brands Inc. shares. Competitively, 13.4% are Stage Stores Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tailored Brands Inc. -1.81% -11.13% -37.48% -61.26% -76.13% -64.3% Stage Stores Inc. 0% -6.89% -31.13% -18.52% -65.89% -1.35%

For the past year Stage Stores Inc. has weaker performance than Tailored Brands Inc.

Summary

Tailored Brands Inc. beats Stage Stores Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Tailored Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel retailer in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, dress pants, ties, shoes, and accessories for men in classic, modern, and slim fits in various sizes; and a selection of tuxedo and suit rental products. It also offers women's career and casual apparel, sportswear, shoes, and accessories; children's apparel; alteration services; and retail dry cleaning, laundry, and heirlooming services. As of January 28, 2017, this segment operated 1,667 stores under the Men's Wearhouse, Men's Wearhouse and Tux, Jos. A. Bank, Joseph Abboud, Moores, K&G, and The Tuxedo Shop @ MacyÂ’s brands; menswearhouse.com, josbank.com, and josephabboud.com Internet sites; and 39 retail dry cleaning, laundry, and heirlooming facilities. The Corporate Apparel segment provides corporate apparel uniforms and work wear to workforces under the Twin Hill, Dimensions, Alexandra, and Yaffy brands through various channels, including managed corporate accounts and catalogs, as well as through twinhill.com, dimensions.co.uk, and alexandra.co.uk Internet sites. This segment serves companies and organizations in the airline, retail grocery, retail, banking, distribution, travel and leisure, postal, security, healthcare, and public sectors. The company was formerly known as The MenÂ’s Wearhouse, Inc. and changed its name to Tailored Brands, Inc. in February 2016. Tailored Brands, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website and send program. As of September 27, 2017, it operated 792 specialty department stores in 42 states under the BEALLS, GOODY'S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES, and STAGE names; 58 GORDMANS off-price stores; and stage.com, an e-commerce Website. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Houston, Texas.