Tailored Brands Inc. (TLRD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Both Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) and Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) are each other’s competitor in the Apparel Stores industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tailored Brands Inc. 8 0.08 N/A 1.39 3.52 Shoe Carnival Inc. 32 0.34 N/A 2.52 10.09

Demonstrates Tailored Brands Inc. and Shoe Carnival Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Shoe Carnival Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Tailored Brands Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Tailored Brands Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Shoe Carnival Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tailored Brands Inc. and Shoe Carnival Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tailored Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 3.7% Shoe Carnival Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 7.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.87 beta indicates that Tailored Brands Inc. is 87.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Shoe Carnival Inc.’s 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tailored Brands Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival Shoe Carnival Inc. is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Shoe Carnival Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tailored Brands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Tailored Brands Inc. and Shoe Carnival Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tailored Brands Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Shoe Carnival Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Tailored Brands Inc. is $11, with potential upside of 115.69%. Meanwhile, Shoe Carnival Inc.’s consensus price target is $42.5, while its potential upside is 79.48%. The information presented earlier suggests that Tailored Brands Inc. looks more robust than Shoe Carnival Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Tailored Brands Inc. shares and 99.7% of Shoe Carnival Inc. shares. About 1.5% of Tailored Brands Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 24.4% are Shoe Carnival Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tailored Brands Inc. -1.81% -11.13% -37.48% -61.26% -76.13% -64.3% Shoe Carnival Inc. -5.83% -8.9% -28.63% -32.63% -18.91% -24.26%

For the past year Tailored Brands Inc. was more bearish than Shoe Carnival Inc.

Summary

Shoe Carnival Inc. beats on 12 of the 12 factors Tailored Brands Inc.

Tailored Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel retailer in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, dress pants, ties, shoes, and accessories for men in classic, modern, and slim fits in various sizes; and a selection of tuxedo and suit rental products. It also offers women's career and casual apparel, sportswear, shoes, and accessories; children's apparel; alteration services; and retail dry cleaning, laundry, and heirlooming services. As of January 28, 2017, this segment operated 1,667 stores under the Men's Wearhouse, Men's Wearhouse and Tux, Jos. A. Bank, Joseph Abboud, Moores, K&G, and The Tuxedo Shop @ MacyÂ’s brands; menswearhouse.com, josbank.com, and josephabboud.com Internet sites; and 39 retail dry cleaning, laundry, and heirlooming facilities. The Corporate Apparel segment provides corporate apparel uniforms and work wear to workforces under the Twin Hill, Dimensions, Alexandra, and Yaffy brands through various channels, including managed corporate accounts and catalogs, as well as through twinhill.com, dimensions.co.uk, and alexandra.co.uk Internet sites. This segment serves companies and organizations in the airline, retail grocery, retail, banking, distribution, travel and leisure, postal, security, healthcare, and public sectors. The company was formerly known as The MenÂ’s Wearhouse, Inc. and changed its name to Tailored Brands, Inc. in February 2016. Tailored Brands, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. It provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets. As of March 23, 2017, the company operated 411 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico. It sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com. Shoe Carnival, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.