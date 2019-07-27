Tailored Brands, Inc. (TLRD) Touches $4.85 Low on Jul, 27; 0 Analysts Bullish Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

The stock of Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) reached all time low today, Jul, 27 and still has $4.56 target or 6.00% below today’s $4.85 share price. This indicates more downside for the $245.02M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $4.56 PT is reached, the company will be worth $14.70M less. The stock increased 4.08% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.85. About 1.52 million shares traded. Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) has declined 78.77% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.20% the S&P500. Some Historical TLRD News: 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Tailored Brands May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 09/04/2018 – TAILORED BRANDS REFINANCES $900M SR SECURED TERM LOAN; 15/03/2018 – Tailored Brands Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 09/04/2018 – TAILORED BRANDS INC – UPON ENTERING INTO REFINANCING, COMPANY MADE A PREPAYMENT OF $93.4 MLN ON ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN USING CASH ON HAND; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten and Downgrades Three Classes of MSBAM 2013-C11; 18/04/2018 – TAILORED BRANDS TO CONNECT ONLINE W/ STORES SALES ASSOCIATES; 14/03/2018 – TAILORED BRANDS INC TLRD.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.35 TO $2.50; 14/03/2018 – TAILORED BRANDS INC SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES FOR MEN’S WEARHOUSE AND JOS. A. BANK TO BE POSITIVE LOW-SINGLE-DIGITS; 09/04/2018 – Tailored Brands Amends Credit Pact, Refinances Term Loans; 02/04/2018 – Tailored Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Among 6 analysts covering Ventas (NYSE:VTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ventas had 16 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) rating on Monday, March 4. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $64 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, February 11 report. The stock of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Friday, June 21. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by BMO Capital Markets. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 29. See Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) latest ratings:

Tailored Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel retailer in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $245.02 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Retail and Corporate Apparel. It has a 3.21 P/E ratio. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, dress pants, ties, shoes, and accessories for men in classic, modern, and slim fits in various sizes; and a selection of tuxedo and suit rental products.

Analysts await Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) to report earnings on September, 11. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 34.58% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.07 per share. TLRD’s profit will be $35.36 million for 1.73 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Tailored Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 233.33% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.00 million activity. 68,084 shares were sold by CAFARO DEBRA A, worth $4.36 million. $633,096 worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) shares were sold by Probst Robert F.

Ventas, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $24.87 billion. The firm engages in investment, management, financing, and leasing of properties in the healthcare industry. It has a 48.47 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States and Canada.