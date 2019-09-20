Tailored Brands, Inc. (TLRD) Touches $4.16 Low on Sep, 20; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) Last Week

The stock of Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) reached all time low today, Sep, 20 and still has $4.04 target or 3.00% below today’s $4.16 share price. This indicates more downside for the $210.16M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $4.04 PT is reached, the company will be worth $6.30M less. The stock decreased 4.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.16. About 3.10M shares traded. Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) has declined 76.13% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.13% the S&P500. Some Historical TLRD News: 18/04/2018 – Tailored Brands lnnovates With New Omnichannel Customer Experience; 15/03/2018 – Custom Becoming a Cash Cow for Tailored Brands; 09/04/2018 – TAILORED BRANDS EXTENDING MATURITY TO APRIL 2025; 15/03/2018 – Tailored Brands Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 15/03/2018 – Tailored Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Tailored Brands 4Q Adj EPS 0c; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten and Downgrades Three Classes of MSBAM 2013-C11; 09/04/2018 – TAILORED BRANDS REFINANCES $900M SR SECURED TERM LOAN; 14/03/2018 – TAILORED BRANDS INC SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES FOR MEN’S WEARHOUSE AND JOS. A. BANK TO BE POSITIVE LOW-SINGLE-DIGITS; 09/04/2018 – TAILORED BRANDS INC – UPON ENTERING INTO REFINANCING, COMPANY MADE A PREPAYMENT OF $93.4 MLN ON ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN USING CASH ON HAND

Among 3 analysts covering Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Clean Harbors has $8600 highest and $73 lowest target. $81.33’s average target is 6.86% above currents $76.11 stock price. Clean Harbors had 4 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) on Friday, August 23 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by UBS. See Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) latest ratings:

23/08/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $86.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $82.0000 New Target: $85.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $70 New Target: $73 Maintain

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.25 billion. The companyÂ’s Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incineration, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities. It has a 50.71 P/E ratio. The Company’s Industrial and Field Services segment offers industrial and specialty services, such as high-pressure and chemical cleaning, daylighting, production servicing, decoking, pigging, and material processing services to refineries, chemical plants, oil sands facilities, pulp and paper mills, and other industrial facilities.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold Clean Harbors, Inc. shares while 85 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 49.15 million shares or 1.57% less from 49.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco reported 1.14M shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 2,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James Assoc has invested 0% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company owns 10,856 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Cove Street Capital Ltd Company accumulated 16,655 shares. Parametric Lc invested in 0.01% or 205,743 shares. 195,235 were reported by Amer Century Incorporated. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 80,225 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 1.98 million shares. The Missouri-based Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Voya Invest Management Ltd stated it has 9,138 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Serv stated it has 32,011 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manchester Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

The stock increased 1.16% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $76.11. About 101,279 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Clean Harbors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLH); 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees FY18 Net $12M-Net $51M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5

More notable recent Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Stock Gained 51% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Hurricane Dorian: What Impact Will It Have on the U.S. Economy and Stock Market? – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Clean Harbors, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CLH) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At Clean Harbors, Inc.’s (NYSE:CLH) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Tailored Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel retailer in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $210.16 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Retail and Corporate Apparel. It has a 3.41 P/E ratio. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, dress pants, ties, shoes, and accessories for men in classic, modern, and slim fits in various sizes; and a selection of tuxedo and suit rental products.