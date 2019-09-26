Tailored Brands, Inc. (TLRD) Reaches $3.95 After 7.00% Down Move; Symphony Asset Management Has Lifted Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding By $458,374

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) stake by 58.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Symphony Asset Management Llc acquired 2,258 shares as Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)’s stock declined 8.06%. The Symphony Asset Management Llc holds 6,104 shares with $1.24M value, up from 3,846 last quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc now has $20.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $208.95. About 146,667 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q

The stock of Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.95% or $0.2953 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9547. About 1.63 million shares traded. Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) has declined 76.13% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.13% the S&P500. Some Historical TLRD News: 15/03/2018 – Tailored Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns Ba3 to Men’s Wearhouse’s proposed Secured Credit Facility; upgrades CFR to Ba3; 14/03/2018 – TAILORED BRANDS INC SEES 2018 MOORES COMPARABLE SALES TO BE FLAT-TO-UP SLIGHTLY; 14/03/2018 – Tailored Brands Ends 2017 With Sales Momentum; 14/03/2018 – Tailored Brands Sees FY18 EPS $2.35-EPS $2.50; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Tailored Brands May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 19/03/2018 – TAILORED BRANDS TO DISCUSS REFINANCING OF TERM LOAN MARCH 20; 14/03/2018 – Tailored Brands 4Q Adj EPS 0c; 14/03/2018 – TAILORED BRANDS INC QTRLY MEN’S WEARHOUSE COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tailored Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TLRD)The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $199.79 million company. It was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $3.68 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TLRD worth $13.99M less.

Among 7 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Palo Alto Networks has $30000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $257.50’s average target is 23.24% above currents $208.95 stock price. Palo Alto Networks had 12 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by JP Morgan. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $24500 target in Thursday, September 5 report. On Thursday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform”. As per Tuesday, August 20, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. As per Thursday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset reported 8,319 shares stake. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management LP has invested 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 48,702 shares. Pension Ser accumulated 122,941 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp invested in 0.05% or 2,064 shares. Atlantic Union Bancshares has 0.41% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Wills Fincl Group Incorporated Inc owns 5,852 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 4,229 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Capital Fund Management holds 0.01% or 3,869 shares in its portfolio. Hound Lc owns 6.25% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 628,522 shares. Scott And Selber Incorporated invested in 1.74% or 17,005 shares. Forbes J M Limited Liability Partnership reported 30,170 shares. 1.96M were accumulated by State Street Corp. Riverpark Mgmt Limited Co reported 57,877 shares or 2.52% of all its holdings. Stevens First Principles Advsr reported 0% stake.

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Prn) stake by 3.00 million shares to 2.75 million valued at $6.13M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Broadcom Inc stake by 2,162 shares and now owns 2,466 shares. Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) was reduced too.

Tailored Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel retailer in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $199.79 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Retail and Corporate Apparel. It has a 3.24 P/E ratio. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, dress pants, ties, shoes, and accessories for men in classic, modern, and slim fits in various sizes; and a selection of tuxedo and suit rental products.