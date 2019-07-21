Tailored Brands Inc. (TLRD) and Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Contrasting side by side

Both Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) and Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) compete on a level playing field in the Apparel Stores industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tailored Brands Inc. 9 0.08 N/A 1.52 4.82 Tilly’s Inc. 11 0.40 N/A 0.84 13.52

Demonstrates Tailored Brands Inc. and Tilly’s Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Tilly’s Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Tailored Brands Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Tailored Brands Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tailored Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 4.4% Tilly’s Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 8.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.69 beta indicates that Tailored Brands Inc. is 69.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Tilly’s Inc.’s 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tailored Brands Inc. is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Tilly’s Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Tilly’s Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tailored Brands Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Tailored Brands Inc. and Tilly’s Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tailored Brands Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Tilly’s Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Tailored Brands Inc. is $11, with potential upside of 108.33%. Tilly’s Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus price target and a 69.90% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Tailored Brands Inc. is looking more favorable than Tilly’s Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% are Tailored Brands Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Tilly’s Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tailored Brands Inc. -6.87% -5.43% -42.63% -68.19% -78.77% -46.33% Tilly’s Inc. -3.33% 1.98% -4.47% -29% 10.39% 13.03%

For the past year Tailored Brands Inc. has -46.33% weaker performance while Tilly’s Inc. has 13.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Tilly’s Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Tailored Brands Inc.

Tailored Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel retailer in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, dress pants, ties, shoes, and accessories for men in classic, modern, and slim fits in various sizes; and a selection of tuxedo and suit rental products. It also offers women's career and casual apparel, sportswear, shoes, and accessories; children's apparel; alteration services; and retail dry cleaning, laundry, and heirlooming services. As of January 28, 2017, this segment operated 1,667 stores under the Men's Wearhouse, Men's Wearhouse and Tux, Jos. A. Bank, Joseph Abboud, Moores, K&G, and The Tuxedo Shop @ MacyÂ’s brands; menswearhouse.com, josbank.com, and josephabboud.com Internet sites; and 39 retail dry cleaning, laundry, and heirlooming facilities. The Corporate Apparel segment provides corporate apparel uniforms and work wear to workforces under the Twin Hill, Dimensions, Alexandra, and Yaffy brands through various channels, including managed corporate accounts and catalogs, as well as through twinhill.com, dimensions.co.uk, and alexandra.co.uk Internet sites. This segment serves companies and organizations in the airline, retail grocery, retail, banking, distribution, travel and leisure, postal, security, healthcare, and public sectors. The company was formerly known as The MenÂ’s Wearhouse, Inc. and changed its name to Tailored Brands, Inc. in February 2016. Tailored Brands, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Tilly's, Inc. retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others. The company also provides third-party merchandise assortment in its apparel, accessory, and footwear product categories. It operates approximately 222 stores in 31 states. The company also sells its products through its e-commerce Website, tillys.com. TillyÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.