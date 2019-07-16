Tailored Brands Inc. (TLRD) and Stage Stores Inc. (NYSE:SSI) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) and Stage Stores Inc. (NYSE:SSI) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Apparel Stores and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tailored Brands Inc. 9 0.09 N/A 1.52 4.82 Stage Stores Inc. 1 0.01 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tailored Brands Inc. and Stage Stores Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tailored Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 4.4% Stage Stores Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -10.4%

Volatility and Risk

Tailored Brands Inc.’s current beta is 1.69 and it happens to be 69.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Stage Stores Inc. has beta of 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tailored Brands Inc. are 1.9 and 0.4. Competitively, Stage Stores Inc. has 2.8 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Stage Stores Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tailored Brands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Tailored Brands Inc. and Stage Stores Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tailored Brands Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Stage Stores Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tailored Brands Inc. has a 84.56% upside potential and an average target price of $11.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tailored Brands Inc. and Stage Stores Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 48.5% respectively. 0.8% are Tailored Brands Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 9.2% of Stage Stores Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tailored Brands Inc. -6.87% -5.43% -42.63% -68.19% -78.77% -46.33% Stage Stores Inc. 0% -0.93% -5.36% -39.43% -60.45% 43.24%

For the past year Tailored Brands Inc. has -46.33% weaker performance while Stage Stores Inc. has 43.24% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Tailored Brands Inc. beats Stage Stores Inc.

Tailored Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel retailer in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, dress pants, ties, shoes, and accessories for men in classic, modern, and slim fits in various sizes; and a selection of tuxedo and suit rental products. It also offers women's career and casual apparel, sportswear, shoes, and accessories; children's apparel; alteration services; and retail dry cleaning, laundry, and heirlooming services. As of January 28, 2017, this segment operated 1,667 stores under the Men's Wearhouse, Men's Wearhouse and Tux, Jos. A. Bank, Joseph Abboud, Moores, K&G, and The Tuxedo Shop @ MacyÂ’s brands; menswearhouse.com, josbank.com, and josephabboud.com Internet sites; and 39 retail dry cleaning, laundry, and heirlooming facilities. The Corporate Apparel segment provides corporate apparel uniforms and work wear to workforces under the Twin Hill, Dimensions, Alexandra, and Yaffy brands through various channels, including managed corporate accounts and catalogs, as well as through twinhill.com, dimensions.co.uk, and alexandra.co.uk Internet sites. This segment serves companies and organizations in the airline, retail grocery, retail, banking, distribution, travel and leisure, postal, security, healthcare, and public sectors. The company was formerly known as The MenÂ’s Wearhouse, Inc. and changed its name to Tailored Brands, Inc. in February 2016. Tailored Brands, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website and send program. As of September 27, 2017, it operated 792 specialty department stores in 42 states under the BEALLS, GOODY'S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES, and STAGE names; 58 GORDMANS off-price stores; and stage.com, an e-commerce Website. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Houston, Texas.