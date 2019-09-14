Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) and IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 55 6.04 N/A 0.42 137.80 IsoRay Inc. N/A 3.00 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tactile Systems Technology Inc. and IsoRay Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) and IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.8% IsoRay Inc. 0.00% -74.6% -59.3%

Liquidity

Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. On the competitive side is, IsoRay Inc. which has a 6.2 Current Ratio and a 5.8 Quick Ratio. IsoRay Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Inc. and IsoRay Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 IsoRay Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 17.60% for Tactile Systems Technology Inc. with average target price of $62.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. and IsoRay Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 7.3%. Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. Comparatively, 0.99% are IsoRay Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 6.37% 0.86% 15.71% -12.94% 20.34% 26.76% IsoRay Inc. -2.58% -9.68% -11.79% -11.02% -43.44% 23.5%

For the past year Tactile Systems Technology Inc. was more bullish than IsoRay Inc.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors IsoRay Inc.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. It offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients; and EntrÃ© System, a basic pneumatic compression device used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, including lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

IsoRay, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. The company was formerly known as Century Park Pictures Corporation and changed its name to IsoRay, Inc. in 2005. IsoRay, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.