Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) and Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 57 6.94 N/A 0.42 119.83 Alphatec Holdings Inc. 3 2.30 N/A -1.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. and Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tactile Systems Technology Inc. and Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.8% Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -6.8%

Liquidity

Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. On the competitive side is, Alphatec Holdings Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Tactile Systems Technology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Inc. and Alphatec Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Alphatec Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4 consensus price target and a -14.35% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.9% of Alphatec Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 10.2% of Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tactile Systems Technology Inc. -13.33% -4.34% -30.01% -19.84% 10.5% 10.23% Alphatec Holdings Inc. 21.19% 72.43% 210.6% 57.38% 37.94% 104.8%

For the past year Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. beats Alphatec Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. It offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients; and EntrÃ© System, a basic pneumatic compression device used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, including lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product and procedural portfolio, as well as pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, XYcor Expandable Spinal Spacer System, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and thoracolumbar fixation products, such as Arsenal Degenerative, Arsenal Deformity, Arsenal CBx Cortical Bone Fixation, and Zodiac Degenerative Spinal Fixation systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, as well as Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.