Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD) Reaches $50.10 After 3.00% Down Move; Brave Warrior Advisors Has Decreased By $14.51 Million Its Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Position

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) stake by 10.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 604,481 shares as Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Brave Warrior Advisors Llc holds 5.29 million shares with $128.07M value, down from 5.89M last quarter. Liberty Global Plc now has $18.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.91. About 640,383 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 20/03/2018 – Nabila Ahmed: Scoop: Liberty Global is in talks with Sunrise Communications about a potential partnership to combine and expand; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC QTRLY REVENUE $4,156.1 MLN, UP 4.2 PCT; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-LIBERTY GLOBAL – UPC POLSKA Z.O.O. (NOT CO) WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS LIBERTY’S VIRGIN MEDIA NOT ON THE AGENDA FOR THE TIME BEING; 10/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Liberty Global Rtgs Not Affected By Assets Sale; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO MIKE FRIES SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TERMINATED PACT TO BUY MULTIMEDIA POLSKA; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR 18.4 BLN EURO; 30/05/2018 – European Commission Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Buy

The stock of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 9.17% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 498,049 shares traded or 169.06% up from the average. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) has risen 20.34% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TCMD News: 07/05/2018 – TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC TCMD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 21 TO 23 PCT; 26/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Tactile Imaging and Electromyography; 03/04/2018 – Wilsonart Creates a Touch of Tactile Magic with “Texture Intrigue”; 02/05/2018 – Fort Washington Invest Advisors Incorporated Buys Into Tactile; 07/05/2018 – Tactile Systems Tech 1Q EPS 0c; 03/04/2018 – Wilsonart Creates a Touch of Tactile Magic with “Texture lntrigue”; 07/05/2018 – TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.00; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tactile Systems Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCMD); 21/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Investors (TCMD); 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Tactile Systems TechnologyThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $943.07M company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $48.60 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TCMD worth $28.29M less.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $943.07 million. It offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; ACTitouch system, a home solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients; and EntrÃ© System, a basic pneumatic compression device used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, including lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. It has a 116.77 P/E ratio.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) stake by 834,480 shares to 11.94M valued at $105.43 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) stake by 213,785 shares and now owns 3.64 million shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.