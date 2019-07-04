Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD) EPS Estimated At $0.05; Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) Shorts Raised By 2.53%

Computer Programs and Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CPSI) had an increase of 2.53% in short interest. CPSI’s SI was 1.19 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.53% from 1.16 million shares previously. With 176,300 avg volume, 7 days are for Computer Programs and Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CPSI)’s short sellers to cover CPSI’s short positions. The SI to Computer Programs and Systems Inc’s float is 10.27%. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.82. About 107,499 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 13.97% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 06/03/2018 Evident Highest Ranked EHR Vendor for 8th Consecutive Year; 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI); 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference; 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C; 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q Rev $70.9M; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. TCMD’s profit would be $941,393 giving it 284.95 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.’s analysts see -37.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $56.99. About 61,008 shares traded. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) has risen 10.50% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TCMD News: 03/04/2018 – Wilsonart Creates a Touch of Tactile Magic with “Texture Intrigue”; 07/05/2018 – Tactile Systems Tech 1Q EPS 0c; 07/05/2018 – TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC TCMD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $132 MLN TO $134 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Tactile Systems Technology; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Tactile Systems Technology; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 3.3% of Tactile Systems Technology; 07/05/2018 – TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.00; 09/03/2018 Tactile Systems: Jordan Davis Resigns From Boar; 21/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Investors (TCMD); 04/04/2018 – Association of Black Cardiologists Announces New President, Board Chair and Executive Committee Members

Among 2 analysts covering CPSI (NASDAQ:CPSI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CPSI had 4 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Friday, February 15. The stock of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 7.50% less from 12.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% or 15,862 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 538,526 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). 518,072 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman And Com. 297,083 are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Federated Investors Pa reported 961 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Indexiq Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 53,433 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Strs Ohio stated it has 37,007 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 1,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Crawford Invest Counsel holds 0.11% or 121,942 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited owns 278,180 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies has 0.01% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. The company has market cap of $385.01 million. Maarten. It has a 22.17 P/E ratio. The Company’s software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

