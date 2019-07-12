Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) and Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Comparing side by side

As Medical Instruments & Supplies businesses, Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) and Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 58 6.62 N/A 0.42 119.83 Retractable Technologies Inc. 1 0.68 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tactile Systems Technology Inc. and Retractable Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.8% Retractable Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -5.5%

Liquidity

Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. On the competitive side is, Retractable Technologies Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Tactile Systems Technology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Retractable Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. shares and 11.3% of Retractable Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 43.3% of Retractable Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tactile Systems Technology Inc. -13.33% -4.34% -30.01% -19.84% 10.5% 10.23% Retractable Technologies Inc. -11.12% -3.52% -8.24% -3.67% -24.58% 13.34%

For the past year Tactile Systems Technology Inc. was less bullish than Retractable Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Tactile Systems Technology Inc. beats Retractable Technologies Inc.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. It offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients; and EntrÃ© System, a basic pneumatic compression device used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, including lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. Its principal products comprise VanishPoint 0.5mL insulin syringes; 1mL tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; 0.5mL, 1mL, 2mL, 3mL, 5mL, and 10mL syringes; EasyPoint needles; VanishPoint blood collection tube holders; VanishPoint IV safety catheters; small diameter tube adapters; allergy trays; Patient Safe syringes; Patient Safe Luer caps; and VanishPoint blood collection sets, as well as VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company is also developing retractable needles and syringes, glass syringes, dental syringes, IV catheter introducers, and blood collection sets. It serves healthcare providers, such as acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctorsÂ’ offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, long-term care facilities, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.