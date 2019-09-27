Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) and NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Contrasting side by side

Both Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) and NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 50 4.10 18.43M 0.42 137.80 NeuroMetrix Inc. N/A -0.08 8.15M -0.53 0.00

Demonstrates Tactile Systems Technology Inc. and NeuroMetrix Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) and NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 36,852,629.47% 9.5% 7.8% NeuroMetrix Inc. 2,255,118,981.74% -43.2% -23.4%

Liquidity

Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 4.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NeuroMetrix Inc. are 1.8 and 1.4 respectively. Tactile Systems Technology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NeuroMetrix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Tactile Systems Technology Inc. and NeuroMetrix Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NeuroMetrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 43.15% for Tactile Systems Technology Inc. with average price target of $62.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. shares and 10.5% of NeuroMetrix Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.7% of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.63% of NeuroMetrix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 6.37% 0.86% 15.71% -12.94% 20.34% 26.76% NeuroMetrix Inc. -0.37% -12.92% -54.45% -56.06% -67.52% -50.86%

For the past year Tactile Systems Technology Inc. has 26.76% stronger performance while NeuroMetrix Inc. has -50.86% weaker performance.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors NeuroMetrix Inc.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. It offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients; and EntrÃ© System, a basic pneumatic compression device used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, including lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. Its marketed products include Quell, a wearable device for relief of chronic intractable pain, such as nerve pain due to diabetes and lower back problems; the SENSUS pain therapy device, a prescription neurostimulation device based on transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation for relief of chronic intractable pain; DPNCheck, a test used to evaluate systemic neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and ADVANCE NCS/EMG system, a platform for the performance of traditional nerve conduction studies. The company offers its products to consumers, patients, retail merchandisers, health care professionals, durable medical equipment suppliers, physicians, clinics, hospitals, managed care organizations, independent distributors, retail health businesses, endocrinologists, podiatrists, neurologists, and physical medicine and rehabilitation centers, as well as primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, hand, and neuro surgeons primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.