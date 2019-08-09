Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Comparison side by side

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 58 5.99 N/A 0.42 137.80 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 736 5.88 N/A 20.91 36.20

Table 1 highlights Tactile Systems Technology Inc. and Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Tactile Systems Technology Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Tactile Systems Technology Inc. is presently more expensive than Mettler-Toledo International Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.8% Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 0.00% 95.9% 20.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. are 5 and 4.3 respectively. Its competitor Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Tactile Systems Technology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Inc. and Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$62 is Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 23.11%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. shares and 99.3% of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. shares. 2.7% are Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 6.37% 0.86% 15.71% -12.94% 20.34% 26.76% Mettler-Toledo International Inc. -6.82% -10.37% 2.38% 19.56% 30.07% 33.8%

For the past year Tactile Systems Technology Inc. was less bullish than Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Mettler-Toledo International Inc. beats Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. It offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients; and EntrÃ© System, a basic pneumatic compression device used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, including lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; reaction engineering and real-time analytic systems used in drug and chemical compound development; process analytics instruments used for in-line measurement in production processes; and end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging for food, pharmaceutical, and other industries. Its laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, titrators, physical value analyzers, and thermal analysis systems, as well as other analytical instruments, such as moisture analyzers and density refractometers; and LabX, a PC-based laboratory embedded software platform. The companyÂ’s industrial solutions comprise industrial weighing instruments and terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, and product inspection systems. Its retail weighing solutions consist of multiple weighing and food labeling solutions, stand-alone scales, and networked scales and software for handling fresh goods, such as meats, vegetables, fruits, and cheeses. The company serves the life science industry covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and independent research organizations; food and beverage producers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.