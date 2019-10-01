Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 62.86% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Tactile Systems Technology Inc. has 2.7% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 3.93% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Tactile Systems Technology Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 37,390,951.51% 9.50% 7.80% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Tactile Systems Technology Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 18.43M 49 137.80 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher P/E ratio Tactile Systems Technology Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.23 2.32 2.61

The potential upside of the peers is 53.86%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 6.37% 0.86% 15.71% -12.94% 20.34% 26.76% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year Tactile Systems Technology Inc. has weaker performance than Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.92 and has 3.13 Quick Ratio. Tactile Systems Technology Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s competitors beat Tactile Systems Technology Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. It offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients; and EntrÃ© System, a basic pneumatic compression device used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, including lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.