Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) and ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) and ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 58 6.70 N/A 0.42 137.80 ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.92 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.8% ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -337.1% -240%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.3. The Current Ratio of rival ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.2. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is $6, which is potential 351.13% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. shares and 16.7% of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. shares. 2.7% are Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.3% of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 6.37% 0.86% 15.71% -12.94% 20.34% 26.76% ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. -1.32% -9.64% 0% -31.19% -37.24% 0%

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. It offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients; and EntrÃ© System, a basic pneumatic compression device used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, including lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops photo- and thermo-acoustic medical technologies that bring new capabilities to existing ultrasound systems. Its photo-acoustic solutions help global medical researchers to screen and modify disease models with high image quality and volume scanning speed. The company offers the Nexus-128 system, a fully 3D imaging solution for imaging anatomy, physiology, and labeled molecular targets for institutions. Its thermo-acoustic technology is being developed to enable clinicians to use their existing ultrasound equipment to visualize tissue function, composition, and monitor various therapeutic interventions at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.