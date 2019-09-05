Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) and Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) Comparing side by side

Since Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) and Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 55 5.56 N/A 0.42 137.80 Endologix Inc. 7 0.61 N/A -8.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. and Endologix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tactile Systems Technology Inc. and Endologix Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.8% Endologix Inc. 0.00% -231.2% -26.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. are 5 and 4.3. Competitively, Endologix Inc. has 1.6 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Endologix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Tactile Systems Technology Inc. and Endologix Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Endologix Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s average target price is $62, while its potential upside is 27.70%. Endologix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 average target price and a 62.60% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Endologix Inc. appears more favorable than Tactile Systems Technology Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.4% of Endologix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.2% of Endologix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 6.37% 0.86% 15.71% -12.94% 20.34% 26.76% Endologix Inc. 1.62% -6.76% 7.81% -8.48% -85.95% -3.63%

For the past year Tactile Systems Technology Inc. has 26.76% stronger performance while Endologix Inc. has -3.63% weaker performance.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. beats Endologix Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. It offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients; and EntrÃ© System, a basic pneumatic compression device used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, including lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system. The company also provides endovascular sealing (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, it offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which attach to the main body of its EVAR device, allowing physicians to customize it to fit the patientÂ’s anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the optimal delivery of its EVAR products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. The company offers its EVAR products under Powerlink System, IntuiTrak, AFX, VELA Proximal Endograft brand names; and EVAS products under the Nellix EVAS system brand name. It sells its products through direct sales force, network of agents, and independent distributors or agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.