Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) and Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Contrasting side by side

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) and Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 58 5.91 N/A 0.42 137.80 Cantel Medical Corp. 75 4.20 N/A 1.54 59.88

In table 1 we can see Tactile Systems Technology Inc. and Cantel Medical Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cantel Medical Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Tactile Systems Technology Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Cantel Medical Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.8% Cantel Medical Corp. 0.00% 10% 6.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. is 4.3 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Cantel Medical Corp. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Tactile Systems Technology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cantel Medical Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Tactile Systems Technology Inc. and Cantel Medical Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cantel Medical Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. has a 19.35% upside potential and a consensus target price of $62.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. and Cantel Medical Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 89.3%. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Cantel Medical Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 6.37% 0.86% 15.71% -12.94% 20.34% 26.76% Cantel Medical Corp. 14.34% 14.28% 33.33% 15.22% 1.03% 23.95%

For the past year Tactile Systems Technology Inc. has stronger performance than Cantel Medical Corp.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Cantel Medical Corp.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. It offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients; and EntrÃ© System, a basic pneumatic compression device used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, including lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention products and services for the healthcare market worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Endoscopy, Water Purification and Filtration, Healthcare Disposables, and Dialysis. The Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets; transport systems; mobile medical carts; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid and flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; cleaning and disinfecting reusable components used in gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures; and technical maintenance services. The Water Purification and Filtration segment provides water purification systems; bicarbonate systems; hollow fiber filters; filtration and separation, liquid disinfectants and cold sterilization, and dry fog products; and room temperature sterilizers for the dialysis and specific healthcare applications, research laboratories and pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and commercial industrial customers. The Healthcare Disposables segment offers biological and chemical integrators, sterilization pouches, towels, bibs, tray liners and sponges, nitrous oxide/oxygen sedation equipment and related single-use disposable nasal masks, face masks, shields, hand sanitizers, germicidal wipes, surface disinfectants, saliva ejectors, evacuator tips and plastic cups, and prophy angles and pastes, as well as waterline treatment products for maintaining safe dental unit waterlines. The Dialysis segment provides medical device reprocessing systems, sterilants/disinfectants, dialysate concentrates, and other supplies for renal dialysis. The company sells its products through its direct distribution network in the United States; and directly or under third-party distribution agreements internationally. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.