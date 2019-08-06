Taconic Capital Advisors LP Upped Its United Technologies (UTX) Position; Hollencrest Securities Has Increased United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) Holding by $8.11 Million

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $125.75. About 3.80 million shares traded or 6.69% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 73,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 361,144 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.35 million, up from 288,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Srvc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $114.85. About 4.13 million shares traded or 21.36% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS WORKING WITH LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN INVESTIGATION; 23/05/2018 – UPS DETAILS INCREASE OF OVERSIZE SURCHARGE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 22/04/2018 – DJ United Parcel Service Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UPS); 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Announces USDA Will Soon Begin Accepting Sign-Ups for New and Improved Program that Will Assist Ohio; 18/05/2018 – Flywire Partners with Higher Education Institution SP Jain for the First-Ever Competition Aimed at Student-Led Singapore-Based Start-Ups; 26/04/2018 – UPS Delivers 1Q 2018 EPS of $1.55, Up 17%; 17/04/2018 – NCC LAUNCHES LOOP INDUSTRIES – A TECH COMPANY FOR DIGITAL START-UPS IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY; 22/05/2018 – Global UPS Battery Market for Data Center Industry to Post a CAGR of Over 11% Through 2022 l Technavio

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 175,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Limited Liability stated it has 1.09% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Park National Oh reported 0.1% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Alpha Windward Lc has 2,030 shares. 2,506 are held by Frontier. Millennium Limited has 0.02% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 120,859 shares. Court Place Llc reported 0.43% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Franklin Resource Inc reported 5.53M shares. Mason Street Advisors has 115,641 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Parkwood Ltd Liability reported 39,984 shares stake. Cls Invests Ltd Liability accumulated 760 shares. Moreover, Rmb Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hap Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has 110,343 shares. Welch Cap Prns Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4,958 shares or 0.22% of the stock. First Trust invested 0.43% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pinnacle Hldgs Lc owns 18,954 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. $1.01 million worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was sold by Peretz Richard N. on Wednesday, February 13.