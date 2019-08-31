Taconic Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Its Holding in Symantec (SYMC) by $3.85 Million; Hollow Brook Wealth Management Increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $604,372; Market Value Declined

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 42,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 37,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 41.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75M, down from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 2.90 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 11/05/2018 – Symantec Mystery Investigation Has Market Imagining the Worst; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Released Updated Statement on Ongoing Internal Investigation by Audit Committee Announced on May 10; 14/05/2018 – Symantec provides a little more clarity on internal probe; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO HOST A CALL TO PROVIDE MORE INFO ON INVESTIGATION; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – ON TRACK TO LAUNCH ADDITIONAL CONSUMER DIGITAL SAFETY INTEGRATED OFFERINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. — SYMC; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Rev $1.222B

