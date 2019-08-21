Taconic Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stake by $9.02 Million as Stock Declined; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shares Rose, Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position by $387,600

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 24.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 205,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 625,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.77 million, down from 830,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.98. About 587,387 shares traded or 3.77% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 680 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 31,260 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.84M, down from 31,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $501.28. About 372,751 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.73 million activity.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Cisco Systems (CSCO), Amazon (AMZN), and When to Sell a Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NuVasive (NUVA) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Instruments Drive Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 53.10 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Reit (NYSE:AMT) by 3,200 shares to 21,565 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 365,000 shares to 465,000 shares, valued at $25.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put) by 1.43 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp.

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Fabrinet’s stock leads all NYSE losers after downbeat outlook, heads for biggest drop in 5 years – MarketWatch” on August 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Wall Street Rides FAR to Ring NYSE Opening Bell on August 19, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 30% – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Those Who Purchased Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 47% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 13% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

