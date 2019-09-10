Taconic Capital Advisors LP Stake in United Technologies (UTX) Has Upped by $640,000; As Cvs (CVS) Shares Declined, Blume Capital Management Boosted Stake

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $134.11. About 2.26 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 21,645 shares as the company's stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 92,015 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, up from 70,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $63.68. About 8.23M shares traded or 1.61% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 28,040 shares to 110,535 shares, valued at $5.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife (NYSE:MET) by 13,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,529 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 175,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arconic Inc by 925,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,000 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.