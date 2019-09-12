Taconic Capital Advisors LP Stake in Symantec (SYMC) Raised as Market Valuation Declined; As Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Valuation Declined, Covalent Partners Cut Its Position

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 52.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 134,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 124,097 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.84 million, down from 259,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.48. About 599,561 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – WILLIAM J. CLIFFORD, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL RETIRE; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props to Acquire Real Estate Assets of Six Casino Properties From Tropicana Entertainment for $1.21B; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF ASSETS OF TROPICANA; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES SAYS ON MAY 21, OPERATING PARTNERSHIP ENTERED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE: CFO RETIREMENT; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M; 07/05/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS A TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.53 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.54. About 6.67M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 13/05/2018 – MW’s @Carson_C_Block with a cold read on Symantec $SYMC on his; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO HOST A CALL TO PROVIDE MORE INFO ON INVESTIGATION; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 39C; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $1.234 BLN, UP 5% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SAYS INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Reveals Little on Call to Discuss Investigation; 21/03/2018 – Symantec and Norton Security Solutions Win AV-TEST Institute Best Protection Awards for Third Consecutive Year; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC’S INVESTOR BRIEFING CALL AT 4:30PM ET; 09/05/2018 – MeasuredRisk Appoints Former Symantec Executive, WholeSecurity Founder and CTO Tony Alagna as Chief Technology Officer to Join

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Interstate Retail Bank owns 60 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 14,789 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Franklin Resources reported 88,321 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 810,647 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Meeder Asset, Ohio-based fund reported 13,020 shares. 500 were reported by Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 202,098 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fincl Serv has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Hanlon Inv Management holds 9.23% or 3.31 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 33,679 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Polaris Greystone Fincl Ltd Co reported 1.06% stake. Bessemer Group Incorporated has 3,064 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% or 2.09M shares. Davenport And Commerce Lc stated it has 1.11M shares or 0.51% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.19 million for 11.59 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $187,850 activity.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc by 300,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IEF) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 650,000 shares, and cut its stake in Stars Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 0.12% or 347,162 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa owns 65,307 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 610 shares. Creative Planning has 24,848 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd owns 9,914 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors, Virginia-based fund reported 3,005 shares. Cwm Llc invested in 468 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Martin Inc Tn has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Acadian Asset Management Lc has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Crosslink owns 734,287 shares. National Pension Serv holds 910,191 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Stifel Finance holds 613,739 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% stake. Oakworth Inc reported 0% stake.