Taconic Capital Advisors LP Raised T Mobile Us (Call) (TMUS) Position; Origin Asset Management Llp Holds Position in Wns Holdings LTD (WNS)

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (Call) (TMUS) by 143.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 58,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.41M, up from 41,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $79.41. About 1.13 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Six-Month High as T-Mobile Merger Speculation Grows; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says Sprint and T-Mobile have ‘tough hill to climb’ to get merger passed by regulators; 15/04/2018 – Wireless Nerd: Sprint-T-Mobile merger talks back on, control key; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: W/SPRINT CAN BE MASSIVELY DISRUPTIVE IN BROADBAND; 10/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: T-Mobile in new talks to acquire Sprint: source via @GregRoumeliotis; 27/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG DTEGn.DE TO OWN MORE THAN 40 PERCENT OF COMBINED SPRINT CORP S.N – T-MOBILE US INC TMUS.O COMPANY IN DEAL BEING NEGOTIATED; 11/04/2018 – Sprint-T-Mobile merger talks back on, control key; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: SHARE BUYBACK RESERVES WILL KICK IN IF DEAL FAILS; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: EXPECT LAUNCH OF 1ST PHASE OF T-MOBILE TV IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – U.S. FCC chairman meets Sprint, T-Mobile CEOs on merger

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 45.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 43,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 140,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.29M, up from 96,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $60.31. About 85,469 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

