Taconic Capital Advisors LP Raised Its Genworth Finl (GNW) Holding; Servicenow (NOW) Stock Price Rose While Qci Asset Management Cut by $1.86 Million Its Position

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, up from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.43. About 1.71 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 27/03/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q OPER EPS C$1.31, EST. C$1.20; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT EXTENDS PREVIOUS DEADLINE OF APRIL 1, 2018 TO JULY 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM A$174.1M; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE; 01/05/2018 – Genworth’s Effective Tax Rate for 1Q Was Approximately 28%; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Says Signs of Softening in Cure Rates Emerged in 1Q18; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Fourth Waiver and Agreement Extends Previous Deadline of April 1, 2018 to July 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE WITHDRAW & REFILE CFIUS JOINT NOTICE

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 7,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 66,323 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.35M, down from 73,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $261.84. About 1.50 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Company Il has 72,180 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The reported 0% stake. Old Natl Bankshares In owns 2,070 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 149,320 shares. Cls Investments Llc has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 4,852 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 11.79 million shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Company accumulated 171,175 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 1,180 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 1,333 were reported by Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability. Bloom Tree Partners Limited Liability Corporation reported 85,912 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 213,737 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Praesidium Investment Mngmt Comm Limited Liability Company has invested 10.25% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). First Fincl Bank Of Omaha holds 1,086 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.55M for 363.67 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Com (NYSE:DIS) by 2,900 shares to 170,510 shares, valued at $18.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 4,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO).

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc by 925,000 shares to 525,000 shares, valued at $10.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).