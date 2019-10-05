Taconic Capital Advisors LP Raised Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding; Biocept (BIOC) Shorts Decreased By 16.61%

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) had a decrease of 16.61% in short interest. BIOC’s SI was 764,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 16.61% from 916,800 shares previously. With 3.67 million avg volume, 0 days are for Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s short sellers to cover BIOC’s short positions. The SI to Biocept Inc’s float is 6.6%. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.0179 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8098. About 295,387 shares traded. Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) has declined 78.09% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIOC News: 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCE PACT; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT INC – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $2.1 MLN AS OF DEC 31, 2017, COMPARED WITH $4.6 MLN LAST YR; 28/03/2018 – Biocept 4Q Loss $5.67M; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 29/03/2018 – Biocept Obtains Patent for its Target Selector Molecular Biomarker Technology in China; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT INC – ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. TO COLLABORATE TOGETHER COMMERCIALLY; 20/03/2018 Biocept to Present Recent Advances in Biomarker Identification from Liquid Biopsies at GTCbio’s 11th Biomarker Summit; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 8.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp acquired 40,000 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Taconic Capital Advisors Lp holds 505,000 shares with $27.52M value, up from 465,000 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $81.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 4.58M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company has market cap of $18.62 million. The companyÂ’s cancer assays provide information to oncologists and other physicians that enable them to select personalized treatment for their patients who have been diagnosed with cancer based on molecular drivers. It currently has negative earnings. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and melanoma.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased Arconic Inc stake by 300,000 shares to 225,000 valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (Put) (IEF) stake by 350,000 shares and now owns 650,000 shares. Mcdermott Intl Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw & has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Twin Capital Mngmt Inc has 125,782 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd reported 41,782 shares. Truepoint holds 44,313 shares. Gyroscope Gru Llc accumulated 158,609 shares or 3.32% of the stock. Axa holds 0.11% or 502,154 shares. Duff And Phelps Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Matrix Asset New York reported 250,167 shares or 2.42% of all its holdings. Beach Invest Counsel Pa reported 53,487 shares stake. Quantitative Inv Lc accumulated 39,822 shares. 4,864 were accumulated by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 121,645 were reported by Meyer Handelman. Vision Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.67% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 46,902 were accumulated by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp.

