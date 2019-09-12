Taconic Capital Advisors LP Raised By $28.40 Million Its Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Holding; Shorts at Mbia (MBI) Lowered By 3.39%

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) stake by 60% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp acquired 15,000 shares as Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Taconic Capital Advisors Lp holds 40,000 shares with $75.75M value, up from 25,000 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc (Put) now has $913.15B valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $20.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1843.55. About 2.66 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/05/2018 – Amazon’s growing India business alone is likely worth more than Macy’s; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Time Numbers Exceed Loftiest Estimates — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 02/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is offering to pass along discounts it gets on credit card fees to retailers if they use its payments; 18/04/2018 – US News: Walmart Dominates Amazon in Household Spending; 02/04/2018 – “The internet kind of skips a beat,” Ohanian says, due to the reliance of many of the websites users “know and love” on Amazon’s infrastructure; 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading in Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 08/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving and will be replaced by an Amazon executive:; 26/05/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Pledges to Expand His Space Ventures; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics

Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI) had a decrease of 3.39% in short interest. MBI’s SI was 12.12 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.39% from 12.54M shares previously. With 748,500 avg volume, 16 days are for Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI)’s short sellers to cover MBI’s short positions. The SI to Mbia Inc’s float is 14.75%. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.89. About 460,006 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M; 28/03/2018 – MBIA FILES CEO BILL FALLON’S LETTER TO OWNERS WITH SEC; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $40 MLN VS $49 MLN; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 69c; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.97 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $15.44 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.6% Position in MBIA; 21/05/2018 – LYNN TILTON AND MBIA WIN COURT APPROVAL OF ZOHAR SETTLEMENT; 01/05/2018 – MBIA Gives Lynn Tilton 15 Months to Pay Zohar Debt in Bankruptcy; 30/04/2018 – The Zohar Funds, Lynn Tilton, MBIA, and the Zohar III Noteholders Announce Resolution to Stay Litigation, Refinance and Monetiz; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR 69C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold MBIA Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 66.50 million shares or 5.32% less from 70.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Gp Lc invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership holds 40,706 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 22,754 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% or 16,659 shares. 11,697 were reported by Hrt Lc. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 58,135 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 137,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 86,811 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited stated it has 29,985 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 283,927 shares. United Services Automobile Association stated it has 12,453 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 0% or 17,251 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 10,594 shares.

More notable recent MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MBIA Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MBIA sues banks over defaulted Puerto Rico bonds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MBIA Q4 reflects increased value of recoveries – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MBIA +3.9% after Q1 beat, Q&A over PREPA bonds – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of MBIA Inc. – MBI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $838.24 million. It operates through U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance divisions.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN): America’s Golden Child Ripens – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can AMZN Stock Hit $2,600 on One-Day Prime Shipping? – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Big Bet on India and Southeast Asia Will Give AMZN Its Next Leg Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2238.50’s average target is 21.42% above currents $1843.55 stock price. Amazon.com had 15 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was reinitiated by M Partners on Friday, August 2 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 3. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, March 15 to “Overweight” rating.