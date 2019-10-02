Taconic Capital Advisors LP Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Increased by $81.40 Million; Apg Asset Management Us Holds Holding in Digital Rlty Tr (DLR)

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 172% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 68,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.77M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.65. About 2.79 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – NECN: Amazon Has Finished Visiting the 20 Contenders for Its New HQ; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON HAS RESUMED CONSTRUCTION PLANNING FOR SEATTLE OFFICE BUILDING – STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – FLEXE Launches FBA Distribution Program to Help Sellers Scale and Boost Profitability on Amazon; 29/03/2018 – New Relic Delivers Confidence and Speed to Enterprises Adopting Amazon Web Services; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective in May; 01/05/2018 – SABRE REPORTS STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Driving New In-Car Delivery Service; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP REPEATS CLAIM THAT AMAZON ‘COSTING THE UNITED STATES POST OFFICE MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF MONEY,’ CITES ‘MANY BILLIONS OF DOLLARS’ -TWEET; 13/03/2018 – U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION SAYS AMAZON RECALLS PORTABLE POWER BANKS DUE TO FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS; 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans customers for returning too many items, according to a report

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 313,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 9.30 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 billion, up from 8.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.06. About 1.21 million shares traded or 4.83% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innoviva Inc by 25,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

