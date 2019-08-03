Taconic Capital Advisors LP Lowered Symantec (SYMC) Holding by $3.85 Million; Market Valuation Declined; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Linscomb & Williams Lowered Its Position

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 6,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 851,729 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.82M, down from 858,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 18.49 million shares traded or 78.55% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – Exxon: Size of Natural Gas Resource at P’Nyang Field in Papua New Guinea Up to 4.36 Trillion Cubic Feet of Gas; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) CEO Darren Woods Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 29/05/2018 – Once mighty storm Alberto fizzles, but can still soak U.S; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Advances After Bigger-Than-Expected Dividend Increase; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PAPUA NEW GUINEA BACK TO NORMAL BY EARLY MAY AFTER QUAKE; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil criticized for worker rights and safety issues at annual shareholder meeting; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Upstream Net $3.07B; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater; 07/03/2018 – Exxon sees earnings doubling by 2025 at current oil prices; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 41.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 million, down from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $21.15. About 3.25M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees 1Q Rev $1.135B-$1.165B; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT- PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT,IN CONSIDERATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT,SYMANTEC TO SETTLE DISPUTES,DISMISS ACTIONS AGAINST CO WITH PREJUDICE; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SAYS INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES; 20/04/2018 – Zscaler Inc. vs Symantec Corporation | Terminated-Dismissed | 04/20/2018; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 11/05/2018 – Symantec loses a third of its value after news of internal audit, on pace for worst day in 17 years; 02/04/2018 – Jeff Rothschild Joins Pure Storage’s Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.80, REV VIEW $4.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Unlikely Investigation Completed in Time for Annual Report on Form 10-K for Fiscal Yr Ended March 30; 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades to Session High Amid Chatter

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 365,000 shares to 465,000 shares, valued at $25.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Innoviva Inc.

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $129.68 million for 25.18 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Symantec Named a Leader Among Data Security Portfolios by Independent Research Firm – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CrowdStrike Quite Period Ends: Here’s What Analysts Are Saying – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zscaler Is A Stock To Watch – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 8, 2019 : AMD, ITCI, CTST, SYMC, DB, TVIX, NIO, SGMO, AAPL, OAS, ACB, TEVA – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Broadcom, Symantec and Qualcomm – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.47 million activity. Another trade for 18,321 shares valued at $422,327 was sold by Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L..

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Us Midcap Divid (DON) by 16,781 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $71.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Intl Sel Div Etf (IDV) by 11,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon, Shell feel the pain of natural gas glut in Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Signs a Stock’s Dividend Might Be at Risk – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Exxon Does – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon downgraded at RBC as macro headwinds mount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fire burning at Exxon’s Baytown refinery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

