Taconic Capital Advisors LP Lowered General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Stake by $1.80 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Rose, Beaumont Financial Partners Has Lifted Its Stake

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 41.97M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – GE CEO FLANNERY: RECENT PERFORMANCE `IMMENSELY DISAPPOINTING’; 24/05/2018 – General Electric’s power unit fights for growth as wind, solar gain; 13/04/2018 – GE – FOR LONG-TERM SERVICE AGREEMENTS, TO CONTINUE TO RECOGNIZE REV USING PCT OF COMPLETION BASED ON COSTS INCURRED RELATIVE TO TOTAL ESTIMATED COSTS; 04/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – TO ISSUE RESTATEMENT OF 2017, 2016 EARNINGS ON APRIL 20 REFLECTING NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 515.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 390.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Health IT Assets in $1 Billion Private-Equity Deal; 02/04/2018 – IRAQ SIGNS DEAL WITH GE TO CAPTURE 200M SCF/D OF ASSOCIATED GAS; 23/05/2018 – The industrial conglomerate revealed it expects no profit growth this year in its already stagnant GE power business; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital to Buy Revenue-Cycle From GE Healthcare for $1.05B Cash

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 4,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,790 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, up from 165,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $357.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 9.78M shares traded or 37.14% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 175,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 365,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Innoviva Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Fred Alger Management has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Smithbridge Asset Incorporated De holds 0.2% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 34,175 shares. Lathrop Inv Mngmt reported 1.76% stake. Ipswich Investment Management accumulated 0.41% or 124,814 shares. Hutchinson Capital Mngmt Ca holds 0.08% or 25,684 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 1.69M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 124,201 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 7.19 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Compton Capital Mngmt Inc Ri invested in 0.26% or 60,577 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Co accumulated 78,931 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Ghp Inv Advsr Incorporated invested 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Gateway Advisory Limited has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Td Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Llc Il holds 538,986 shares. Overbrook Mgmt Corp, a New York-based fund reported 61,962 shares.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 21.40 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Invsts Limited holds 1.12 million shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. 121,685 were reported by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Schulhoff holds 4.18% or 55,903 shares in its portfolio. Waddell And Reed Finance holds 0.07% or 193,170 shares in its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 8,980 shares. Armstrong Henry H owns 483,981 shares for 10.44% of their portfolio. South Texas Money owns 0.06% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 9,527 shares. Cap Counsel Ltd Liability Ny has 440,932 shares for 4.5% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation has 2.07M shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Canal Insur Company invested 3.33% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 1.06% or 174,406 shares. Massachusetts-based Contravisory has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru accumulated 1.68% or 9,000 shares. Parsec Fincl Management reported 196,351 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $933.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity (FUTY) by 1.19M shares to 530,835 shares, valued at $20.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 22,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,518 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.