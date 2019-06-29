Taconic Capital Advisors LP Lowered General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Position by $1.80 Million as Stock Value Rose; Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Its Stake in Ppl (Call) (PPL) as Share Value Declined

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (Call) (PPL) by 35.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 175,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 313,800 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.96 million, down from 489,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $31.01. About 7.41M shares traded or 67.79% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 43.99 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC DOESN’T PLAN TO CUT DIVIDEND AGAIN – CNBC, CITING; 25/04/2018 – Flannery said GE is “keenly aware of the pain” caused by its poor performance and dividend cut last year; 07/03/2018 – Ailing Dow giant General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” Deutsche’s analyst John Inch says; 03/05/2018 – GE Warns It Might Put Subprime Lending Unit Into Bankruptcy Filing; 18/04/2018 – General Electric Co expected to post earnings of 11 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS looks to sell wind portfolio stake; 16/05/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES NEW AGP ORDERS W/ SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY; 20/04/2018 – The first quarter report offers further relief for GE, after last week’s earnings restatement also held no nasty revelations; 21/03/2018 – GE asks for final healthcare IT bids, sources say [21:50 GMT21 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluestein R H And Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 10,020 shares. Notis reported 13,110 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Middleton And Incorporated Ma holds 19,847 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Com stated it has 118,952 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A owns 138,610 shares. Highlander Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.83% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Northwest Counselors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, First Manhattan has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). The New York-based Summit Secs Gp Limited Liability Co has invested 0.12% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Indiana-based Old Natl Bancshares In has invested 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 19.35 million shares. Rnc Cap Lc accumulated 13,223 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 17,000 were reported by Meritage Management. Duncker Streett Com reported 63,085 shares. Washington Tru Financial Bank has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Innoviva Inc by 85,000 shares to 285,000 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 21.88 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 2.55M shares to 2.58M shares, valued at $40.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 17,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln National Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,290 shares. Td Asset holds 916,715 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd reported 346,926 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.03% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 44,176 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Etrade Capital Lc accumulated 0.07% or 81,270 shares. 1.02 million are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Natl Pension Ser owns 787,364 shares. Moreover, Howe Rusling has 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 185 shares. Amp invested in 0.06% or 321,410 shares. Daiwa Secs Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). First Manhattan reported 1,687 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 1.67 million shares. Moreover, Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has 0.06% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 28,620 shares.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.17 million for 13.84 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.