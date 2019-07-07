Taconic Capital Advisors LP Increases Holding in Cvs Health (CVS); Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Holder Resolution Capital LTD Has Increased Position by $18.37 Million

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 31.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 278,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.63 million, up from 870,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $76.84. About 311,586 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 365% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 365,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 465,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.08 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 3.69M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE) by 200,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 135,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,000 shares, and cut its stake in Stars Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,950 were reported by Perkins Management. British Columbia Investment Corp stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tocqueville Asset LP has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 47,073 are owned by Credit Agricole S A. Ulysses Ltd Limited Liability Company has 20,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Associated Banc accumulated 264,566 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has 6,000 shares. 1.79 million were accumulated by Davenport. Royal London Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Iowa-based Dubuque Comml Bank Tru has invested 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Connecticut-based Conning Inc has invested 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Walleye Trading Ltd accumulated 262,607 shares. 11,183 were accumulated by Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). reported 4,810 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. 166,368 shares were sold by MERLO LARRY J, worth $10.73M. $531,800 worth of stock was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J.

