Taconic Capital Advisors LP Increased Its Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Position by $28.40 Million as Valuation Declined; Merriman Wealth Management Boosted Ak Stl Hldg (AKS) Stake by $4.60 Million as Stock Rose

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.75 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56M shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/03/2018 – Amazon-Berkshire-JPM health care venture is scouting CEOs — with help from VC John Doerr; 10/04/2018 – The bill follows efforts by Trump to increase tariffs on Chinese goods while also going after Amazon for supposedly hurting the Post Office; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING OTHER NEWSPAPERS, ALTHOUGH GETS REQUESTS MONTHLY; 10/04/2018 – JuiceShots, an energy and wellness shot packed with adaptogens to boost health and vitality, is coming to Amazon.com; 29/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin wants to step foot on the moon – and stay there for good; 30/05/2018 – At the 2018 Code Conference in California, CEO Katrina Lake said the young clothing subscription company has never seriously discussed a buyout from Amazon; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer lndustry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and Prediction using Cognitive Machine Learning; 24/04/2018 – Counterfeits cost German manufacturers 7.3 bln euros in 2017 – VDMA; 09/05/2018 – Amazon cloud chief Andy Jassy said on Wednesday it’s “super dangerous” for Seattle to consider taxing companies to offset the effects of gentrification and homelessness; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ belief in the power of training and educating employees is reflected in one of the company’s biggest employee initiatives – career choice. via @CNBCMakeIt

Merriman Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (AKS) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.03% . The institutional investor held 4.21 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.75M, up from 4.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ak Stl Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $768.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.43. About 12.86M shares traded or 42.76% up from the average. AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) has declined 47.39% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.39% the S&P500. Some Historical AKS News: 30/04/2018 – AK Steel: Expect Automotive, Other Key End-Use Markets to Remain Strong in 2018; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AK Steel for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel 1Q EPS 9c; 01/05/2018 – AK STEEL URGES OTHER INDUSTRIES TO WAKE UP TO UNFAIR TRADE RISK; 09/05/2018 – AK Steel’s Middletown Works and Mountain State Carbon Coke Plants Recognized for Outstanding Safety Performance; 01/05/2018 – AKS, U.S. STEEL FALL AFTER U.S. EXTENDS TEMPORARY TARIFF RELIEF; 13/03/2018 – AK STEEL HOLDING CORP – CO SAID CONTRACT WAS RATIFIED IN VOTING HELD ON MARCH 12, 2018; 01/05/2018 – AK STEEL: NEED RETROACTIVE STEPS AFTER IMPORT SURGE BEFORE LEVY; 30/05/2018 – AK Steel Launches TRAN-COR® X — New Grain Oriented Electrical Steel for Power Transformers; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel: Remain Optimistic About 2018

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FTC probing Amazon over marketplace – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon wants exclusives for IMDb TV – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon adds mobile gaming Prime perks – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 1.60 million shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $483,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $5.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 71,947 shares to 125,473 shares, valued at $43.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 133,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Mun Opportunity Tr (VMO).

More notable recent AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “AK Steel Earnings: AKS Stock Surges as Q1 Earnings, Sales Increase – Investorplace.com” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Our Take On AK Steel Holding Corporation’s (NYSE:AKS) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UAW Members Ratify Labor Agreement For AK Steel’s Butler Works – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Look At AK Steel After The Recent Slide – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 74% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

