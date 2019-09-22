Taconic Capital Advisors LP Increased By $7.56 Million Its Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stake; Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Aflac (AFL) Holding

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) stake by 28.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp acquired 180,000 shares as Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO)’s stock declined 8.14%. The Taconic Capital Advisors Lp holds 805,000 shares with $33.87 million value, up from 625,000 last quarter. Assured Guaranty Ltd now has $4.49B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 518,937 shares traded. ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased Aflac Inc (AFL) stake by 7.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 293,592 shares as Aflac Inc (AFL)’s stock rose 4.82%. The Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc holds 3.49 million shares with $191.45 million value, down from 3.79 million last quarter. Aflac Inc now has $38.48B valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $51.97. About 4.83 million shares traded or 46.21% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold AFL shares while 315 reduced holdings.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) stake by 11,938 shares to 216,387 valued at $49.06M in 2019Q2. It also upped State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) stake by 61,447 shares and now owns 1.69M shares. Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Aflac (NYSE:AFL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Aflac has $6200 highest and $4900 lowest target. $53.50’s average target is 2.94% above currents $51.97 stock price. Aflac had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, June 18. The stock of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 22. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) rating on Friday, August 23. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $4900 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 30. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $784.81M for 12.26 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased Stars Group Inc stake by 40,000 shares to 1.56M valued at $26.63M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Fox Corp stake by 541,667 shares and now owns 700,000 shares. Mcdermott Intl Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings.