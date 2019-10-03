Taconic Capital Advisors LP Increased Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Holding By $28.40 Million; Forum Energy Technologies (FET)’s Sentiment Is 1.57

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 69 funds increased or started new positions, while 44 reduced and sold holdings in Forum Energy Technologies Inc. The funds in our database now have: 83.89 million shares, down from 89.33 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Forum Energy Technologies Inc in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 27 Increased: 41 New Position: 28.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) stake by 60% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp acquired 15,000 shares as Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Taconic Capital Advisors Lp holds 40,000 shares with $75.75 million value, up from 25,000 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc (Put) now has $850.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $6.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1719.61. About 2.77 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon Business has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it las; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health care system – but Walmart could do more; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Rare Earth Minerals, Inc. Announces Micro Excelerite® Capsules now on Amazon.com; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s Advertising Beast Won’t Badly Bite Facebook, Google — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Traders May Finally Be Getting Tired of Trump’s Rants on Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services SAP Competency Status; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon pressures Boeing in Airbus freighter talks (Video); 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 16/04/2018 – Drug sellers get a shot in the arm from Amazon report; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, makes, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $156.19 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. The Drilling & Subsea segment creates and makes products, and provides related services to the drilling and subsea construction markets.

Analysts await Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, down 266.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:FET) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Shareholders Torched 95% Of Their Cash – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

The stock increased 1.06% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $1.435. About 269,181 shares traded. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET) has declined 78.26% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FET News: 16/05/2018 – Forum Energy May Benefit, Industry Posts 16th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – Forum Energy Technologies 1Q Rev $250.2M; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Forum Energy Outlook To Stable; Ratings Affirmed; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Forum Energy; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Forum Energy; 09/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Investment MGT Exits Position in Forum Energy; 19/04/2018 – DJ Forum Energy Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FET); 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.3% Position in Forum Energy; 30/04/2018 – Forum Energy Technologies 1Q EPS 25c; 07/03/2018 S&P REVISES FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’

Scf Partners Inc. holds 15.33% of its portfolio in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. for 20.53 million shares. Tinicum Inc owns 2.67 million shares or 3.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hillman Co has 3.82% invested in the company for 2.36 million shares. The Texas-based Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc has invested 1.67% in the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 5.00 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $41,500 activity.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$1,713, Is Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Highs for AMZN Stock Will Come After Growth Challenges End – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intensified Antitrust Scrutiny Could Weigh on AMZN Stock – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What We Learned From Amazon’s Big Hardware Announcements – Nasdaq” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The 5 Greatest Investments of Warren Buffett – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 332,723 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Company owns 148 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP holds 5.94% or 15,753 shares. Jasper Ridge Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,382 shares. Scotia Capital has invested 1.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,732 shares. Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Co owns 0.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 176 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 317 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd invested in 3.7% or 4,496 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prns Incorporated holds 1.6% or 11,282 shares. Permanens Cap LP accumulated 902 shares. Wetherby Asset, California-based fund reported 8,473 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Lc, Texas-based fund reported 150 shares. Parus Finance (Uk) Limited reported 2,810 shares. Charter Trust has 0.66% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2324’s average target is 35.15% above currents $1719.61 stock price. Amazon.com had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was reinitiated by M Partners with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, September 23. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, September 3. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.