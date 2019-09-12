Taconic Capital Advisors LP Holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Has Cut by $3.88 Million; As Mckesson Com (MCK) Stock Rose, Holder Seizert Capital Partners Cut by $6.79 Million Its Holding

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 24.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.20 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $110.03. About 2.86M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – China demands Qualcomm concessions over NXP deal; 03/05/2018 – NXP Semi’s Post-Earnings Plunge Highlights U.S.-China Trade Risk; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON MARCH 30, NXP RE-FILED, AND ON APRIL 2 CO IS RE-FILING, THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK WITH FTC TO RECEIVE NEW CLEARANCE; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE ISSUE HAS BEEN RAISED AT MANY LEVELS BY THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT; 21/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Qualcomm takeover of NXP hits hurdle in China – report; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018; 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 19/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM – sources h…; 24/05/2018 – NXP HOLDER ELLIOTT ENTERED CASH SETTLED SWAPS ON MAY 24

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp Com (MCK) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 50,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 335,984 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.15M, down from 386,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $146.1. About 1.07 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – McKesson: U.S., States Subsequently Filed Notices Declining to Intervene in Case; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2019 Adj EPS $13-Adj EPS $13.80; 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 25/04/2018 – MCK TO BUY MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS, DEAL VALUED $800M; 15/05/2018 – McKesson High Volume Solutions and Discount Drug Mart Partner to Build a Central Fill Pharmacy; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q ADJ EPS $3.49, EST. $3.56; 25/04/2018 – MCK SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80, EST. $13.41; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.57 EPS, down 0.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $3.6 per share. MCK’s profit will be $686.41M for 10.23 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.85% EPS growth.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc Com (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 40,554 shares to 736,729 shares, valued at $29.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd Com (NASDAQ:HELE).

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J opioid ruling a relief for shareholders but others may not benefit – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Based On Its ROE, Is McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: J&J Gains After Favorable Opioid Ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: McKesson, Oâ€™Reilly Automotive and Seagate Technology – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold MCK shares while 263 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 154.39 million shares or 4.61% less from 161.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf Intll Bank (Uk) Limited owns 47,777 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 200 were accumulated by Nuwave Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation. North Star Asset has invested 0.06% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation reported 9,998 shares. Bancorporation Of America De has invested 0.04% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Greenleaf Trust accumulated 0% or 1,732 shares. Royal London Asset invested in 75,875 shares. Moreover, Carroll Fin Associate Inc has 0.01% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 1,107 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Groesbeck Investment Mngmt Corporation Nj stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Moon Capital Management Limited Com invested in 0% or 26,481 shares. The United Kingdom-based Bp Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 15,691 shares. Hikari Tsushin Incorporated reported 0.09% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $460.54M for 16.98 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 50,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,000 shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NXP Semiconductors to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: NVIDIA vs. NXP Semiconductors – Nasdaq” published on March 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MGM, I, NXPI – Nasdaq” on September 25, 2018. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Q3 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Look Out For – Nasdaq” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NXP and VW share the wide possibilities of Ultra-Wideband’s (UWB) fine ranging capabilities – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.