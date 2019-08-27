Taconic Capital Advisors LP Holding in Genworth Finl (GNW) Has Upped as Stock Rose; Trinet Group (TNET) Market Valuation Rose While Horizon Investment Services Has Cut by $454,300 Its Holding

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, up from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.45. About 3.60 million shares traded or 1.57% up from the average. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Profit Drops; Announces Buyback; 07/03/2018 Genworth Mortgage on bankers’ block trade watch list; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 9 Days; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genworth Financial Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNW); 17/04/2018 – Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 2nd; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q EPS $1.38; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA GUIDANCE PROVIDED AT FY17 RESULTS UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Genworth Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 53.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 6,758 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 14,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $66.28. About 304,891 shares traded or 0.72% up from the average. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q EPS 75c; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Net $54M; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET HR CORP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 21/04/2018 – DJ TriNet Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNET); 07/05/2018 – TRINET NAMES OLIVIER KOHLER SVP & CHIEF OPS OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Ratings On TriNet Group Inc; Outlook Positive; 29/03/2018 – – TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 07/05/2018 – TriNet Names Olivier Kohler Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer; 29/03/2018 – TRINET NAMES MENDENHALL CHIEF MKTG OFFICER/CHIEF COMMUN OFFICER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 2.86M shares. Litespeed Management Lc reported 2.19 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 483,300 shares. Wms Prtn Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 888,900 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 600,000 shares. Geode Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 5.79M shares in its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 156,760 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Gateway Advisers Lc stated it has 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Incorporated Ltd Llc reported 59,006 shares. 2.98M are held by D E Shaw And Incorporated. Omers Administration owns 160,100 shares. Zacks Invest stated it has 21,125 shares.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc by 275,000 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $28.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 135,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,000 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

Analysts await TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TNET’s profit will be $48.25M for 24.01 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by TriNet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.97% EPS growth.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38M and $146.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 27,063 shares to 58,149 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

