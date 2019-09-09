Taconic Capital Advisors LP Holding in General Electric Co (GE) Raised as Share Value Rose; General American Investors (GAM) Holding Upped by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 345,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 845,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.44M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 46.30M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/05/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 24/04/2018 – SULZER AG SUN.S – AWARDED LARGE PUMPS ORDERS FROM GE POWER INDIA LIMITED; 13/04/2018 – GE Healthcare IT unit carveout backed by US$850m in loans; 07/05/2018 – GE and Altair Sign Agreement for Exclusive Distribution of GE’s Flow Simulator Software; 22/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 14/03/2018 – GE NAMES DUNCAN BERRY AS CEO OF LM WIND POWER; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 14/03/2018 – GE APPOINTS DUNCAN BERRY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LM WIND POWER; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO: WON’T OFFER GEARED ENGINE FOR NEW BOEING PLANE; 16/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – GE’S POWER SERVICES BUSINESS ANNOUNCED IT WILL SERVICE POWER GENERATION EQUIPMENT IN 11 POWER PLANTS OWNED BY PETROBRAS

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.53. About 27,619 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assocs owns 560,862 shares. 7,655 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd. New York-based Saba Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.65% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Round Table Service Ltd Liability Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Pnc Gru holds 2,158 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Landscape Mngmt Ltd holds 0.1% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) or 32,512 shares. Us Fincl Bank De reported 24 shares. 7,516 were accumulated by Jacobs And Ca. First Trust Advsrs LP stated it has 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Cwm Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 4,689 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners holds 0.01% or 8,947 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Envestnet Asset holds 7,621 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 97,319 were reported by Overbrook. 25,682 are owned by Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Company.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. Another trade for 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 was made by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00M. Timko Thomas S had bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, August 13. Strazik Scott also bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, August 15.

