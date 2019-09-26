Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Its Symantec (SYMC) Stake; Science Applications International (SAIC) Had 3 Bulls

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased Symantec Corp (SYMC) stake by 20% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp acquired 50,000 shares as Symantec Corp (SYMC)’s stock declined 9.60%. The Taconic Capital Advisors Lp holds 300,000 shares with $6.53 million value, up from 250,000 last quarter. Symantec Corp now has $14.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.75. About 1.81 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says Investigation May Lead to Changes to Fincl Results; 14/05/2018 – Symantec executives hosted a conference call on Monday and failed to do little more than address the concern on everyone’s minds: the investigation announced last week; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – WILL HOST CONFERENCE CALL ON MAY 14 AT 4:30 P.M. ET; 19/03/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS- ON MARCH 19, UNIT OF CO RECEIVED $65 MLN PAYMENT DUE FROM SYMANTEC CORP UNDER CONFIDENTIAL PATENT LICENSE AND SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Reveals Little on Call to Discuss Investigation; 11/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Symantec Corporation (SYMC); 11/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Symantec Corporation (SYMC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 25/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Symantec Corporation and Certain Officers — SYMC

Among 4 analysts covering Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Science Applications Intl has $10500 highest and $7700 lowest target. $91.40’s average target is 5.42% above currents $86.7 stock price. Science Applications Intl had 10 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, March 29 by Wells Fargo. See Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) latest ratings:

24/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: $102.0000 Initiates Coverage On

20/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $105.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/09/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

03/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight New Target: $96.0000 Initiates Coverage On

16/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $77.0000 Initiates Coverage On

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $70 New Target: $77 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: Vertical Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

Among 4 analysts covering Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Symantec has $28 highest and $1400 lowest target. $21.75’s average target is -8.42% below currents $23.75 stock price. Symantec had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. Mizuho maintained Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) on Friday, May 10 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Mizuho on Monday, June 17 to “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight” on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased Innoviva Inc stake by 25,000 shares to 260,000 valued at $3.79M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Arconic Inc stake by 300,000 shares and now owns 225,000 shares. Ishares Tr (Put) (IEF) was reduced too.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.00 billion. The companyÂ’s offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customersÂ’ IT infrastructure. It has a 29.94 P/E ratio. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; the U.S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 2.31, from 3.3 in 2019Q1.

The stock increased 0.65% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $86.7. About 285,727 shares traded. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 23/03/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP – CONTRACT HAS 5-YEAR ORDERING PERIOD AND A CEILING VALUE OF MORE THAN $554 MLN; 06/03/2018 – SAIC HAS NO INTEREST IN BUYING FOREIGN CARMAKERS NOW: CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – China’s SAIC Motor to ride SUV for India foray in 2019; 06/03/2018 – SAIC HAS $100M FUND IN SILICON VALLEY FOR INVESTMENT: CHAIRMAN; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications 4Q EPS $1.16; 28/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Saic-GMAC Auto Loan Abs In China: Rongteng 2018-2 Retail Auto Loan Securitization; 26/03/2018 – China’s SAIC Motor plans factory in Egypt: Xinhua; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 22/03/2018 – Audi to form sales unit with FAW Volkswagen Audi, SAIC Volkswagen Audi in Hangzhou, sources say; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Army Human Resources Command Renews IT Support Task Order with SAIC