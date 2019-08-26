Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $19.35 Million; Stock Declined; West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Market Value Rose While Chatham Capital Group Decreased Its Position by $507,430

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 25.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 4,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 13,514 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, down from 18,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 96,514 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 365% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 365,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 465,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.08M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $60.6. About 2.87M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 135,000 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $14.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. On Friday, March 8 DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 9,600 shares. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 was made by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was made by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.19% or 428,158 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Capital Grp Inc Ltd Co stated it has 374 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt holds 1.08% or 100,436 shares in its portfolio. 506,707 are owned by Lpl Financial Lc. Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc stated it has 278,178 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% or 18,487 shares in its portfolio. Fayerweather Charles holds 1.93% or 23,006 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt owns 0.14% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 20,269 shares. Spf Beheer Bv owns 2.5% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.14 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 355,143 shares. Payden And Rygel reported 257,000 shares. Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 19,820 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Aviance Capital Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,696 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 10,468 shares.

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $51.63 million for 51.77 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.