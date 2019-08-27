Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Cvs Health (CVS) Holding By $19.35 Million; Sectoral Asset Management Decreased By $2.28 Million Its Adamas Pharmaceuti (ADMS) Stake

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased Adamas Pharmaceuti (ADMS) stake by 28.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 325,000 shares as Adamas Pharmaceuti (ADMS)’s stock declined 1.26%. The Sectoral Asset Management Inc holds 808,924 shares with $5.75 million value, down from 1.13 million last quarter. Adamas Pharmaceuti now has $165.24M valuation. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.95. About 138,712 shares traded. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has declined 73.41% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMS News: 15/03/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS – ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM TWO POOLED PHASE 3 STUDIES IN PARKINSON’S DISEASE PATIENTS WITH DYSKINESIA; 19/04/2018 – Adamas Announces Final Results from the Two-Year Phase 3 Open-Label Study of GOCOVRI™ in Parkinson’s Disease Patients with Dyskinesia; 19/04/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED THAT GOCOVRI WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 26/03/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Adamas Announces Multiple Data Presentations at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – Adamas Announces Publication of Data Supporting the Benefits of GOCOVRI™ in Parkinson’s Disease Patients with Dyskinesia; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Adds Adamas Pharma, Exits Endo, Cuts AngioDynamics: 13F; 15/03/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS – THE 2 POOLED PHASE 3 STUDIES SHOWED GOCOVRI-TREATED PATIENTS EXPERIENCED 41 PCT FALL IN DYSKINESIA FROM BASELINE AT WEEK 12; 19/04/2018 – Adamas Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Adamas: Patients Receiving Gocovri Experienced Long-Term Durability for Up to Two Years

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 365% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp acquired 365,000 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Taconic Capital Advisors Lp holds 465,000 shares with $25.08M value, up from 100,000 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $77.61B valuation. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 3.42M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased Madrigal Pharmaceuti stake by 14,000 shares to 42,487 valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Savara Inc stake by 49,700 shares and now owns 896,200 shares. Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) was raised too.

More notable recent Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Adamas Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:ADMS – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Vascepa Delay Sends Amarin Reeling, Eidos Jumps On Buyout Offer, Nektar’s Bitter Q2 – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Focus On Earnings Deluge, Mid-Year Clinical Trial Readouts – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Adamas: Positive Reaction To Encouraging Q2 Earnings Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has $40 highest and $5 lowest target. $22.20’s average target is 273.11% above currents $5.95 stock price. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had 8 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) earned “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Tuesday, March 5. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ADMS in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Northland Capital.

Among 9 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $73.56’s average target is 23.26% above currents $59.68 stock price. CVS Health had 19 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 29 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Cowen & Co. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 18.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “My Unpopular Opinion On CVS Health – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CVS Options Bull Places 7-Figure Bet Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Final Results of Any and All Tender Offers and Confirms the Maximum Amounts for Maximum Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS’s Amazon-like membership goes nationwide – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. On Friday, March 8 DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 9,600 shares. Another trade for 3,410 shares valued at $198,769 was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. 4,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hexavest has 1.36M shares. Moreover, Stifel Corp has 0.24% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.55 million shares. Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 12.92 million shares. Broadview Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 6,780 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 607 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc holds 0.05% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Wade G W invested in 146,246 shares. Moreover, Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 20,531 shares. Walter And Keenan Fin Consulting Com Mi Adv holds 0.63% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 26,350 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Company holds 95 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 8,460 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department accumulated 11,451 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs reported 109,495 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advisors owns 0.04% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 6,543 shares. Captrust Advsrs owns 158,574 shares.