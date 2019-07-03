Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed By $707,664 Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Position; SLM (SLM) Sentiment Is 1.54

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) stake by 19.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 10,256 shares as T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.05%. The Taconic Capital Advisors Lp holds 41,042 shares with $2.84M value, down from 51,298 last quarter. T Mobile Us Inc now has $64.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $75.82. About 2.08 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 14/05/2018 – Sprint, SCI Consent Solicitations Were Conducted in Connection With Merger Pact With T-Mobile US Unit; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Places T-Mobile’s Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade, Sprint On Review For Upgrade — MarketWatch; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s: Debt at Sprint as Well as Lease Payments Supporting Spectrum Notes Are Expected to Receive Downstream Unsecured Guarantees From T-Mobile; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger; 14/03/2018 – T-Mobile and NBC’s KXAS-TV Accelerate 600 MHz Repack; 30/04/2018 – First on CNBC: CNBC Transcript: T-Mobile US CEO John Legere and Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure Talk Merger on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM SAYS ADJUSTED EPS EXPECTED TO GROW FROM 1.00 EUROS IN 2018 TO AROUND 1.2 EUROS IN 2021; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint Join in $146B Deal, Promise 5G Everything — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Sees FY18 Adj EBITDA $11.4B-$11.8B; 26/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Percent After Sources Say T-Mobile And Sprint Make Progress, Aim For Deal Next Week

SLM Corp (SLM) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.41, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 146 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 95 decreased and sold stock positions in SLM Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 427.67 million shares, down from 440.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding SLM Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 82 Increased: 93 New Position: 53.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 950,000 shares to 1.15M valued at $324.85 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) stake by 750,000 shares and now owns 1.05M shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $837.21 million for 19.34 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & reported 51,683 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 93 are held by Parkside Bank. Panagora Asset Management has 71,174 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Quantbot Technology LP stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). D E Shaw & invested in 1.95 million shares or 0.17% of the stock. Moreover, Amg National Tru National Bank & Trust has 0.09% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 20,782 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 3,409 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0% or 4,599 shares. Sumitomo Life owns 0.19% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 20,785 shares. Manikay Ptnrs Ltd Com invested 5.65% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Jane Street Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 10,737 are held by Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Com. Discovery Mngmt Limited Liability Company Ct reported 4.41% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Mackenzie Fincl Corp has invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Among 2 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. T-Mobile US had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC maintained the shares of TMUS in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, March 22.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.33 billion. It offers private education loans to students and their families. It has a 8.55 P/E ratio. The firm also provides banking products, such as certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that offers financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Analysts await SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.25 per share. SLM’s profit will be $133.23 million for 8.13 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by SLM Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.

Valueact Holdings L.P. holds 4.27% of its portfolio in SLM Corporation for 39.18 million shares. 13D Management Llc owns 1.27 million shares or 3.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Portolan Capital Management Llc has 2.24% invested in the company for 2.19 million shares. The New York-based Selz Capital Llc has invested 1.46% in the stock. Shellback Capital Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.01 million shares.

The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 902,538 shares traded. SLM Corporation (SLM) has declined 13.10% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500.