Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Raised Its Stake in Pg&E (PCG) by $3.30 Million; Tiverton Asset Management Upped Its Wr Grace & Co (GRA) Holding by $1.48 Million as Valuation Declined

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 250% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 210,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.81M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.22B market cap company. The stock increased 5.29% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 9.32 million shares traded or 10.87% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 23/03/2018 – PG&E Statement on Passing of Nancy McFadden, Chief of Staff to Governor Brown; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-Impacted Areas Save Money; 22/03/2018 – PG&E’S DIABLO CANYON 2 NUKE REACTOR RAISED TO 7% FROM 0%: NRC; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 17/05/2018 – PG&E `Wishfully Thinking’ It Can Toss Key Claim Over Wildfires

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wr Grace & Co (GRA) by 380.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 19,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 24,622 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87M, up from 5,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wr Grace & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $68.66. About 665,128 shares traded or 24.41% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises Full-Year 2018 Sales, Earnings Guidance; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MAY ENTER INTO TALKS WITH W.R. GRACE TO REVIEW OPTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ W R Grace & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRA); 07/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N SAYS CFO THOMAS E. BLASER RESIGNED; 09/05/2018 – WR Grace: Shlomo Yanai Elected as an Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.85 – $3.95; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $15.32 million activity. Dockman William C. bought 1,000 shares worth $68,210. La Force Andrew Hudson III also bought $276,160 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) on Thursday, August 1.

