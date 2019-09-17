Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Raised Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $2.16 Million; Share Value Declined; Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Holder American Financial Group Lowered Its Holding by $18.68 Million

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 505,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.52M, up from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $63.66. About 1.14 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 38.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 352,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 560,624 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.07 million, down from 913,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.52. About 170,927 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Establishes A Direct North American Commercial Presence To Market And Distribute Silhouette InstaLift® In The United; 05/03/2018 – Sinclair Promotes Tom Long to General Manager in Boise, Idaho; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Says Fox Unit Is One Of The Purchasers Of TV Stations Being Sold As Part Of Tribune Deal — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group Wins 45 Regional RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Selling Stations to Fox in Bid to Get Tribune Approval; 07/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: local TV anchors at Sinclair stations are concerned about mandatory corporate promotion language that clai; 12/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive: FCC Chair Ajit Pai Rejects Democrats’ Call to Investigate Sinclair Over Media Bias, Fake News; 05/03/2018 Tribune/Sinclair divest bids set for this week – sources [21:28 GMT05 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 26/03/2018 – SINCLAIR PROMOTES JENNIFER RIEFFER TO GENERAL MANAGER IN LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY; 06/04/2018 – Gaian Solutions, ONE Media 3.0, and Sinclair Broadcast Group Announce MOU to Lead Development and Implementation of Next Gen Broadcast Platform

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 40,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $12.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arconic Inc by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IEF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 5,547 shares. Alpine Woods Invsts holds 0.11% or 9,456 shares in its portfolio. Westchester Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 2.45% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx invested 0.34% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.16% or 247,076 shares in its portfolio. Karpas Strategies Lc has invested 0.37% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning has invested 1.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cornercap Counsel holds 68,595 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 2.41M shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd stated it has 13.91M shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp Ny holds 2,961 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability holds 240,680 shares. Veritable LP accumulated 46,833 shares. Personal Advsrs holds 0.36% or 654,709 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39 million for 33.73 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold SBGI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 1.85% less from 55.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Intl Llp stated it has 29,069 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Waratah Cap Advsr Limited stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Pinnacle Assoc has 5,225 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 39,198 are held by Massachusetts Fin Ma. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% or 127,390 shares in its portfolio. 20,330 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Advsrs Preferred Limited Co reported 680 shares stake. Hilltop Hldg Inc holds 9,600 shares. Pennsylvania-based Valley Advisers Inc has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). First Allied Advisory Svcs has 0.01% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Highland Mgmt Lp has invested 0.09% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al invested 0.1% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 571,600 shares stake. Weiss Multi stated it has 120,000 shares.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 90,000 shares to 785,000 shares, valued at $23.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 455,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).