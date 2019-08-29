Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Position by $707,664; Pacific Global Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Stake in Exxonmobil (XOM) as Stock Value Declined

Pacific Global Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Exxonmobil Corp (XOM) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company sold 8,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 25,444 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, down from 33,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Exxonmobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $68.51. About 4.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – US judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS BUYBACKS WILL DEPEND ON OIL PRICES, CASH BALANCES; 29/03/2018 – Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Says World Needs More Oil Even as Emission Concern Lingers; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL- SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA INCREASED 84 PERCENT FROM PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT COMPLETED IN 2012; 28/03/2018 – ExxonMobil to Release 2017 Financial and Operating Review; 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap; 23/03/2018 – Russia to decide on oil output hike by Exxon-led project by end-April; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT AFFIRMS OFFICE AUTHORITY TO INVESTIGATE XOM

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 10,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 41,042 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 51,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $78.06. About 588,016 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 11/04/2018 – BREAKING: T-Mobile, Sprint restart talks in effort to salvage merger, DJ reports; $TMUS & $S jump in after-hours; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Behind T-Mobile-Sprint Merger, a Race to Keep Up With China in 5G; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE BOOSTS YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA TARGET OF $11.4B TO $11.8B; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 11/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom Trades Up 3.0% on T-Mobile/Sprint Speculation; 14/03/2018 – T-Mobile and NBC’s KXAS-TV Accelerate 600 MHz Repack; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Sprint deal could help T-Mobile offer ‘quad play,’ executives say; 21/04/2018 – DJ T-Mobile US Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMUS)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crestwood Advisors Grp Incorporated Ltd invested in 226,713 shares. Moreover, Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bahl And Gaynor reported 1.86M shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gladius Capital Mngmt LP accumulated 73,826 shares. Dillon & Associates Inc holds 0.1% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 3,967 shares. Canandaigua Bank & Trust & Tru holds 4.01% or 259,153 shares in its portfolio. Interocean Cap Llc invested 3.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Partnervest Advisory Ser Lc reported 19,157 shares. Jump Trading Limited reported 10,794 shares stake. Court Place Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Motco reported 1.09% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Page Arthur B has 0.43% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 6,365 shares. Moller Fincl Ser accumulated 5,883 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 3,190 were accumulated by Avenir.

Pacific Global Investment Management Company, which manages about $700.64M and $452.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,248 shares to 2,236 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Madison Square Garden Co (A) by 1,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Braves Group (C).

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 365,000 shares to 465,000 shares, valued at $25.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Ltd Co has 34,000 shares. Central Bancorp And reported 34,124 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca invested 0.04% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 7,283 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com owns 135 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Washington Trust Bankshares invested 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Paloma Ptnrs Company holds 0.03% or 18,037 shares. 4,200 were accumulated by Yorktown Management And Research. Fil Limited holds 0.72% or 6.62 million shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited has invested 0.09% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Boothbay Fund Management Ltd invested in 0.22% or 33,157 shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And Com has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 24,493 are held by Westpac Banking Corporation. Cls Invests Ltd Liability holds 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 300 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd owns 125 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.